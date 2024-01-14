Let’s cut right to the chase: It’s dangerously cold outside as we head into the second half of the weekend.

Wind chill warnings remain in place all day and into the night across KELOLAND. Wind chill values may drop as low as -50 degrees. Stay inside and stay warm if you are able to do so. If you must head out, please prepare accordingly. Wind chill values that low can cause frostbite to occur in as little as 10 minutes.

While it won’t be as windy today as it was yesterday, it’s still going to be rather breezy at times through Tuesday…so don’t let the lack of intense gusts fool you.

Monday will still be a rather cold day across KELOLAND, though a few locations out west may actually creep above zero.

We’ll be able to do that on Tuesday in our East River communities, as “milder” weather compared to what we’re seeing right now comes in.

By Wednesday, we’ll see a frontal boundary come into the area and send a chance for light snow into western KELOLAND at first, with snow chances moving eastward by Thursday.

We’ll quiet down again by Friday and headed into next weekend. As we head beyond the 7 day forecast, we’ll watch as near to above average temperatures take over for the home stretch of the month.

Odds for above average temperatures are favored during this time…which will feel like a heatwave compared to this morning. A January thaw, indeed.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: