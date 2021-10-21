Friday morning clouds and sprinkles ahead of a sunny Friday afternoon: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 21

Clouds hung on into the morning hours in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and there was some morning fog in the river valley in central South Dakota and in Rapid City. But abundant sun is shining down on most of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures are very cool for this time of year, with most places struggling to even make it into the 50s, thanks to the cold air that has dropped down across the region.

2 PM

Bands of clouds will cross over KELOLAND tonight. Combined with a light east breeze, lows will be near the freezing mark for most of us.

Friday will start with some morning clouds, and there might even be some sprinkles, with little or no accumulation. Just a few drops squeezed out of the lingering clouds. But then skies will become mostly sunny for the afternoon. A light east breeze will prevent us from warming too much, with another day of cooler than normal temperatures, the low 50s in eastern KELOLAND to the upper 50s to around 60 in the west.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with below-normal highs in the low to mid 50s. We’ll continue to carry rain showers with thicker clouds across the region on Sunday, but they still look to be light.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer, with the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday look even warmer, in the low 60s and breezy. That could lead to rain showers on Tuesday in the west and Tuesday night and Wednesday in the east as a front comes through.

Gradual cooling will follow, down to the low 50s by Halloween Sunday.