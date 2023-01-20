SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday brings a quiet start to the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon are very seasonable with 20s in the east and 30s in the west. Winds are light this afternoon at 5 to 10 MPH. Central and eastern KELOLAND are still dealing with thicker clouds even areas of fog.

2 PM

Overnight lows will be in the teens and low 20s. Winds will stay light from the south and west. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. Fog can redevelop tonight and could cause issues in the morning.

Saturday will be another quiet day KELOLAND. Temperatures will be much like today, 20s and low 30s in eastern and central KELOLAND, and 30s and low 40s in the west. Winds do remain on the lighter in eastern KELOLAND, but Rapid City and parts of western South Dakota will be breezy.

Sunday will be slightly cooler in eastern KELOLAND, with highs in the low 20s. Central and western South Dakota will be very similar to Saturday with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. Winds will be light throughout the day on Sunday. Sunday will also be a partly to mostly cloudy day.

While the 7 day forecast temperatures remain close to normal, we are watching the snow chances in KELOLAND. We have a chance of flurries on Monday in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Pierre, and snow showers in Rapid City. Wednesday is another chance of flurries in eastern KELOLAND, with snow showers in central and western South Dakota. These chances are still looking light accumulation, if any. We are watching the chance in western and central South Dakota on Thursday for more snow showers, and Friday in eastern KELOLAND for the next chance of snow.