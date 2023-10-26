A layer of freezing drizzle is coating our Rapid City LIVE CAM this morning. Roads are turning icy in much of NW South Dakota as a round of winter weather enters the region.

Winter weather advisories are posted in the areas shaded in blue for a wintery mix changing to snow this afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for far NW SD.

This active weather pattern has already produced a swath of snow from Montana into North Dakota. More snow is on the way today for some of those same areas.

Rain and fog area have formed in southeastern KELOLAND this morning. We expect the cold front to cut highs today from west to east along with stronger northwest winds. Some pockets of snow may move into both Pierre and Aberdeen this evening, with around 1″ possible by tomorrow morning. The precipitation will end tomorrow before the next system arrives of Saturday. We expect a band of snow to affect much of KELOLAND on Saturday into Saturday night.

That system could produce at least 1 inch of snow as shown on the map below.

This animation shows the timeline of snow accumulation in the forecast through Saturday. It should be enough to coat the ground white. Some of the local banding of snow could push the totals a little higher a few spots. We’ll update these projections later today, so keep watching the forecast.

Don’t forget, the colder weather will stick around through Halloween. In fact, another surge of cold wind and single-digit wind chills will greet us by Tuesday morning!

Here are the details of the forecast.