A freeze warning has now been issued for much of KELOLAND tonight. Prepare for widespread areas of frost with temperatures likely falling to the 20s and lower 30s overnight.

The day is starting with a few snowflakes in the air around Summit, SD in the northeast. Don’t worry, they won’t last long if you see a few them.

Futurecast shows the strong and blustery NW winds along with a few patches of light rain showers moving across eastern KELOLAND. We expect lighter winds and clearing skies tonight to allow those areas of frost to form across much of the region. The forecast will moderate a little better tomorrow with highs 60s west and 50s east.

Here are the details of the forecast.