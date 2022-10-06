SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It has been on the chilly side of the temperature scale today. Afternoon highs have only been in the 40s and low 50s which is nearly 10° below average, which is the opposite situation that we have become accustomed to this fall. Winds are from the north and northeast bringing in these cold temperatures.

2 PM

The big topic tonight is going to be the freeze watch and warning across most of KELOLAND. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and low 30s. Tonight will have prime conditions for a freeze. Outdoor temperature sensitive plants should be covered or brought indoors.

Tonight’s lows are going to be in the 20s to low 30s. A very light wind will not help the cold temperatures. There will also be clear skies from central to eastern and northern South Dakota helping to cool KELOLAND down as well.

Friday will be another cooler day across KELOLAND. Much like today, high temperatures will struggle to get into the 50s for the region. We will keep the light winds slowly turning throughout the day. Tomorrow will bring mostly clear skies throughout the day with some midday clouds in portions of southeast KELOLAND.

The seven day forecast shows a slight warming pattern for the first half of next week and another cool down into the second half of the week. This weekend we will have plenty of sunshine and highs into the 60s. Temperatures will try to reach into the mid 70s by Tuesday. Wednesday there is a chance of showers and highs will drop into the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday we can see a bit of a breeze coming back into the area. Our average high temperature for October 7-13 starts at 66° for Sioux Falls and falls to 63°. Overnight lows are typically 42° and falling to 40° by the 13th.