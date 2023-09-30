SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a foggy morning in eastern KELOLAND. Visibility is down to a quarter mile or less.

As of 6:45 AM

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place in eastern KELOLAND until 10 AM CDT. Reduced visibility will be common in the counties involved.

Once the sun comes out the temperatures are going to warm up. Mostly sunny skies and a southeasterly breeze. Southeastern KELOLAND could see a few records in jeopardy. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s in the southeast, low 80s in northeastern and central KELOLAND, and 70s in western South Dakota.

Here is a peak at some of the records in jeopardy for today. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. The current records are in the low 90s. We will continue to monitor these and warm overnight lows through the weekend.

Tonight will have partly to mostly clear skies. Winds will stay out of the south. Lows will drop to the 50s in western South Dakota, and 60s in central and eastern, nearing 70° in southeastern KELOLAND.

For your Sunday, everyone is going to be warmer. High temperatures will be in the 80s to low 90s. There will be partly to mostly clear skies and a strong southerly wind. More records will be in jeopardy on Sunday.

Monday will be a couple of degrees cooler. Highs will be in the 70s in western South Dakota due to a northerly wind. Central and eastern KELOLAND will still have highs in the 80s nearing 90° in southeastern KELOLAND, with strong southerly winds.

The weekend will be warm and dry. Chances for rain will return across KELOLAND on Tuesday and Wednesday. These rain chances will bring back cooler, near or below normal, temperatures by the end of the week.