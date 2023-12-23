SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a foggy start to the day in eastern KELOLAND. There is a Dense Fog Advisory posted for this morning along and east of I-29. The area could see visibilities dropping below a quarter of a mile at times.

Once the fog lifts we will have mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay mostly light through the day. High temperatures will be at least 10 to 20 degrees above normal, in the upper 40s and low 50s. Late this afternoon and into this evening we will have rain and snow moving into the area.

Starting late this evening and into the day tomorrow there is a Winter Weather Advisory in western South Dakota. These areas could see up to 4 inches of snow and wind gusts nearing 50 MPH.

Tonight will bring the widespread rain and snow across KELOLAND. Strong winds will pick up in western South Dakota overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s.

Widespread rain and snow will continue into the day tomorrow, your Christmas Eve Day. Temperatures are going to stay much cooler in central and western South Dakota with highs in the low to mid 30s. We will be slightly warmer in southeastern KELOLAND, so we will have more rain than snow. Winds will start picking up and be strong out of the northwest.

We will keep the strong winds out of the north and northwest. High temperatures are going to stay near normal, in the 30s, across KELOLAND. The snow will continue, coming to an end in western South Dakota.

We are expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow across KELOLAND through the day on Tuesday. There will be a band of heavier snowfall, but the exact placement will be in question. It will be somewhere in the red on this map though, in south central or eastern KELOLAND.

The 7 day forecast has daily snowfall coming for Tuesday in central and eastern KELOLAND and Wednesday in eastern KELOLAND. The weather calms down as we head into Thursday and Friday but bring in cooler air. The cooler air will have temperatures falling slightly below normal.