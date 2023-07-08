SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have patchy fog this morning in southeastern KELOLAND. We have a Dense Fog Advisory through 10 AM along the James River valley into southeastern KELOLAND.

Once the fog lifts there will be a mostly sunny day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms in western South Dakota, and Rapid City.

Any storms that do pop up in southwestern South Dakota will die down between sunset and midnight. Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the 50s by tomorrow morning.

For your Sunday, there will be mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80s across the region. Winds will be just slightly stronger than today out of the southwest.

Monday will be even warmer. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. There will also be more sunshine for the day, but that changes on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring cooler temperatures with the chance of rain and thunderstorms. Another chance of thunderstorms on Friday. High temperatures for the second half of the week will be in the low to mid 80s, which is back to normal.