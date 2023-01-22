Though most of the day is looking to be pretty quiet, it’s also going to be rather murky at times…especially East River.

Dense fog advisories will be in place for eastern and northeastern KELOLAND through the first half of the day. Visibility will be below a quarter-mile at times, so please be mindful of compromised visibility.

Fog will be slow to burn off today, but when it does…we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies to the east. A bit more sunshine is expected to the west. Highs range in the 20s to the east at 30s/40s West River.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits and teens to the east with another round of fog in the cards. Out west, we’ll be a bit breezy…but we won’t have to worry about fog out to the west with lows also in the teens and 20s.

After some morning fog on Monday, we’ll see more cloud cover with milder temperatures to the east. Most of KELOLAND climbs into the 30s.

Some scattered snow showers will be possible at times as we head into the midweek outlook, with chances being a bit higher in our West River communities.

A late-week system will try to kick temperatures up a bit on Friday with a rain/snow chance in place across several parts of the region.

Don’t get used to that warm-up, though…it’ll be fleeting at best. A rush of Arctic air comes in as we go toward the weekend and into the end of January.

Odds for near to below average temperatures are expected to win out as we go beyond the 7 day forecast.