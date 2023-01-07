Murky conditions are in place across portions of central and eastern KELOLAND, so be careful if you have any plans through the morning.

A dense fog advisory remains in effect until 12 pm CST/11 am MST Saturday for a majority of KELOLAND. Visibility will be below a half to a quarter-mile at times.

Fog will gradually give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon as quiet weather holds steady. Highs will hold in the teens the further east you go, with warmer temperatures further west…ultimately peaking in the low 40s at times toward the WY/SD border.

Another round of fog is likely overnight in the areas that have had to deal with it for the last day or so…with visibility dropping below a mile or less at times. Once again, please be careful if you are out and about.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits in central and eastern KELOLAND, with teens to the west.

A little more sunshine takes over on Sunday, helping the region go along with its slow but steady melt. We’ll see highs in the upper teens to mid 20s near and east of the James River valley, with 30s and 40s further west.

More seasonable temperatures take over as we go into the first half of the new work and school week in our East River communities. Highs get back to the mid/upper 20s at least to the east. Further west, we’ll hold in the 30s and 40s…the latter being more likely to the west.

Our only small chance for some moisture comes in the form of some flurries and light snow showers on Wednesday as a weak disturbance pushes through the region.

Near to above average temperatures hold steady through the end of next week and even beyond the 7 day forecast, as we get in on a quiet run of weather…a nice change of pace after what has been a very active start to winter.