SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a warm afternoon across most of KELOLAND, except in the northeast where there is also fog. Aberdeen and Watertown are both reporting fog or mist. With temperatures below freezing, fog and mist could freeze causing things to be slick. Winds are remaining light for your Friday.

1 PM

Tonight will remain calm with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. We could see the areas of fog spreading in eastern and central South Dakota into tomorrow morning.

Saturday is looking very similar to today. Highs in the 20s and low 30s in eastern KELOLAND, and 30s and 40s in western South Dakota. We could see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day. Winds will be light from the south and west.

Sunday starts the shift in weather is southwestern South Dakota. We could see the next snow moving into the area by Sunday afternoon. Winds do switch to be from the north and west but still light. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s across KELOLAND.

Monday brings the snow to everyone in KELOLAND. Northeastern, central and western KELOLAND will see snow on Monday, Sioux Falls and southeastern KELOLAND could see a wintry mix of snow and rain. The snow lasts through Tuesday for everyone. The wind does pick up on the back side of the system so we might see blowing snow and visibility issues. We are still watching to see the track of this system as to who gets the most snow. This system could bring significant snowfall. Temperatures do fall to the teens as highs by the middle of the week in eastern KELOLAND.