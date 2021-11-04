Fog This Morning; Warming For The Weekend – Storm Center Update Thursday AM November 4

Thick fog is greeting many in eastern and southeast KELOLAND.

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for the morning in the east and southeast. Expect the fog to slowly go away with sunshine taking its place.

Highs today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with many in the 50s and 60s.

The warming trend will continue for tomorrow, but you’ll notice stronger winds. South winds in eastern KELOLAND to northwest winds in central and western South Dakota.

The weekend will be warm with tempertaures in the 60s and 70s on Saturday.

50s and 60s will be likely on Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly cool as we go through next week with rain returning by midweek.