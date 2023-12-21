SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a warm day in south central and western South Dakota. Afternoon high temperatures have reached into the 50s and low 60s. North central and eastern KELOLAND have had above normal temperatures, not quite that warm. Highs have been in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds have been light throughout the day. There are a few clouds moving into southeastern KELOLAND. The Pierre area is still dealing with fog but it has been lifting through the afternoon.

As of 2 PM

For tonight we will have clear skies in central and western South Dakota, with thicker cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND. Eastern KELOLAND could be dealing with patchy fog by morning. The wind will stay light overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s across KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be much like today. Sunshine in central and western South Dakota, with thicker clouds in eastern KELOLAND. The wind will stay light throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s in the east, with low to mid 50s in central and western South Dakota.

On Saturday is when things start changing. We will keep the winds light. We will have more cloud cover across KELOLAND. Temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will be warmer, in the upper 40s and low 50s. Western and central KELOLAND will have similar temperatures to what they’ve had, with highs in the low 50s. Saturday evening is when the rain and snow start moving in.

There is a pretty good chance everyone could see an inch of snow by the time this system moves out of the area Tuesday night. South central and south western South Dakota have the best chances to see over an inch of snow. As of now, we are expecting an inch of snow for Sioux Falls and Aberdeen, with 2 to 3 inches in Rapid City, and upwards of 4 inches in Pierre.

This system could form a band and bring the heaviest snow to the same area. So if this band forms it could clip Aberdeen and Pierre bringing more snow to the area. Below is the chance to see 3 or more inches of snow. The best chance again is in south central and south western South Dakota.

The incoming system is going to bring in stronger winds as well. The stronger winds will start in central and western South Dakota on Sunday, moving into eastern KELOLAND on Monday. The strong winds and the precipitation bring in closer to normal temperatures by Christmas for western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND.