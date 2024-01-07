Though the day has been quiet and cloudy, we’ll watch as conditions deteriorate as we head into the night…especially to the south and east. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get started.

First, a look at updated winter weather headlines as of Sunday afternoon. All winter storm watches have been upgraded to a winter storm warning until 6 am CST Tuesday morning. Winter storm warnings have also been extended as far north as Brooking County on I-29. Winter weather advisories have been extended north and east into the Watertown/Sisseton/Milbank area for the same time frame. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Tripp County until 12 am CST and Lyman County until 3 am CST Tuesday.

Snow will begin to develop overnight tonight into Monday, with heavier snow possible in east-central and southeastern KELOLAND as we head through the day on Monday. We may also see snow out west, but totals are going to be lower compared to their SE counterparts.

The best chance to see accumulating snow will be in eastern, south-central, and especially southeastern KELOLAND…where 5-10″ and locally higher amounts of snow will be possible. Lesser amounts are expected north and west of Highway 14. Keep an eye out for updates.

Snow gradually tapers off overnight on Monday into early Tuesday, with a small break on Tuesday in-between systems.

We’ll get our next chance for snow to come along on Wednesday into Thursday. Snow amounts aren’t expected to be as high as our first chance, but it’ll be something to remember as we go into the second half of the week.

There’s one other thing to watch as we head into the end of the week and the weekend: The temperature. It’s no secret that winter has been basically non-existent on the thermometer, but that will change in a big way. We’ll be looking at some bitterly cold weather to close the extended forecast…with highs in the single digits above and/or below zero and lows well below zero.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: