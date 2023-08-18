It’s shaping up to be a hot start to the weekend across parts of KELOLAND. We’ll see a range of temperatures today across the region, with 80s in Sioux Falls and 100s in much of western SD.

Heat Advisories have been posted today for much of western KELOLAND. This is just the start of many days with heat headlines coming for parts of KELOLAND next week.

The drought picture in KELOLAND will not improve in the coming days over southeastern KELOLAND. We still have a dry 7-day for Sioux Falls.

Futurecast shows the worst of the heat today in western KELOLAND where the numbers will be over 100 in several locations.

The worst of the heat index values will shift into southeastern KELOLAND tomorrow. A front Saturday night into Sunday will help cool the numbers, especially across the north. We will also watch some rain chances into Sunday across the north and west.

The core of the heat will slip to our south on Sunday, opening the door to cooler weather for about 24 hours. Aberdeen and our northern areas could be below normal on Sunday if the rain chances materialize. Beyond that, a front will waffle back and forth through KELOLAND next week, with very high values of heat and at times humidity to the south of the front, with more moderate conditions the closer you live to the North Dakota border.

Rain chances look better starting late next week, but most of the details are lacking due to the timing uncertainties surrounding the tropical moisture moving into the Rockies and eventually the plains. We remain hopeful that this pattern will produce some belts of rain that will help replenish some of the water that will be most certainly be lost with all the heat coming our direction.

Here are the details of the forecast.