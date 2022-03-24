Dry weather continues across much of KELOLAND and we expect extreme fire weather tomorrow due to low humidity and strong winds. The counties highlighted on the map below are included in a Fire Weather Watch during the afternoon on Friday.

We do expect warmer temperatures today compared to yesterday. We only managed 40 in Sioux Falls and 36 in Brookings and Marshall.

Hourly temperatures will be warmer today with lot of 60s West River. Even though the wind will lighter East River today, we expect stronger winds again this afternoon in the west. A passing cold front tonight may bring a few sprinkles, but moisture looks limited. Temperatures tomorrow will be fairly uniform from west to east due to all the wind. Cooler number are likely into Saturday.

The wind forecast shows some important trends the next couple of days. You can clearly see the increase in the wind West River this afternoon. That wind overspreads the east tonight and tomorrow. The wind gusts look much stronger in the east Friday afternoon with gusts around 50 mph expected.

The pattern next week will features a couple of systems. The first will drop into KELOLAND from the north by Wednesday as may bring a punch of rain and snow. We don’t typically see much drought relief in a NW flow pattern, however. We think another another Rockies trough will develop late next week. That could deliver beneficial moisture to our south, but perhaps not for KELOLAND.

Temperatures will be up and down the next few days, but below normal conditions look likely here as we head into early April.

That means the 10 day snowfall map is still alive and well. The pattern looks good for snow in Colorado.

We obviously will continue to watch the overall moisture trends, but widespread precipitation will be hard to generate here in KELOLAND in the coming days.

Highs today look warmer with the numbers in the 60s west and 40s/50s east.

Stronger winds tonight will keep lows in the 30s.

The wind will be the top weather story tomorrow East River. We’ll keep a close eye on the fire danger.

The extended forecast still features a cooler weekend, but the number should return to the 50s by Monday with a few showers possible. A larger low pressure system will move in from the northwest by Wednesday, giving us some additional chances of rain or snow.