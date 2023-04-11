Outside of northeastern KELOLAND, summer had made an early appearance…complete with record setting highs in some areas.

As of 2 pm CDT Tuesday. Asterisks indicated a tied or broken record

Red flag warnings remain in place through the rest of the evening and into the first part of the night for southern, south-central, and southeastern KELOLAND. Dry air, plenty of wind, and dry vegetation will allow grass fires to spread readily and quickly.

Beyond this, we’ll slowly watch as winds calm down going into the night.

Overnight lows fall mainly into the 40s and low 50s, with some 30s to the northeast.

Another unseasonably warm day is in the cards for us on Wednesday, with plentiful amounts of sunshine once more. Highs hold in the 80s in many areas to the east and southeast, while we see 70s and some 60s further west. Once again, northeastern KELOLAND is the cool outlier.

Cloud cover begins to increase to the east and southeast, but we’ll already be shrouded in it to the west. Rain also develops for portions of the region outside of the southeast.

In a similar manner to Wednesday, Thursday’s highs will range from the 50s/60s to the north and west to 70s/80s further south and east. It’ll also be a windy day once again, likely prompting fire weather concerns to return.

Rain and even a few thunderstorms are possible overnight into Friday to the southeast, while the rest of KELOLAND simply holds on to the chance for additional showers with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

While it won’t be overly chilly, it’ll be a lot closer to average for this time of year through the weekend (With rain chances on Saturday) and into the start of next week…where drier weather attempts to come back into the picture.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to below average temperatures are favored. Average for this time of year is on either side of 60 degrees.