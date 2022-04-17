While today certainly could have been a lot worse, Easter Sunday was far from spring-like across several portions of KELOLAND between chillier temperatures and even some snow showers. Thankfully, there are conditions more akin to the season at hand in the extended forecast.

Let’s start with the overnight time frame. We’ll gradually clear out as we go into the night, but it’ll be rather chilly at times with lows dropping back into the low 20s and even into the teens at times. It’ll remain breezy at times, so we’ll have to deal with some wind chill issues.

Partly to mostly sunny skies take over as we start the new work week. Windy weather holds steady as well during this time, with highs in the 30s and 40s to the east. Out west, we’ll at least hover around 50 degrees.

Unfortunately, this also means that fire weather concerns will likely come back into the picture as long as we stay windy and dry.

Cloud covers increase during the day on Tuesday, but windy weather sticks around as well. Those fire weather concerns will stay in place as a result. Highs hold in the 40s east of the James River with much warmer weather in place further west.

Thankfully, we do get some help in the rain department as showers and even a rumble of thunder are possible overnight on Tuesday into the day on Wednesday as well. It’s the first of a few chances for some rain to come our way.

Warmer than average temperatures also attempt to move into the area. Keep in mind that average for this time of year is in the upper 50s to low/mid 60s depending on where you are.

The second opportunity for rain arrives by Friday in the form of some showers and a few thunderstorms. These rain opportunities will linger into the weekend as well. Some of these storms could pack an extra punch with a similar set-up to what we had not too long ago. We’ll monitor how this develops over the next several days.