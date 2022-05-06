Cloud cover broke up overnight, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky across eastern KELOLAND today, and abundant sunshine in the west. Temperatures have rebounded into the 60s in eastern KELOLAND and the 70s in the west.

2 pm

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, but with a SE breeze temperatures won’t drop off too much. We’re looking for lows to be a couple degrees either side of 50.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and windy. But the brisk south winds will also warm the temperatures. Highs should reach the 70s East River, to the 80s in the west. Then a cold front will come through during the evening hours, so thunderstorms will probably develop in western and central South Dakota during the evening and move east overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has rated parts of central South Dakota a marginal risk for severe weather with those Saturday evening and night thunderstorms. Strong winds may result.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread across KELOLAND for Mother’s Day Sunday. It does not look like the severe threat will be too high, so we’re expecting mostly garden variety thundershowers. Temperatures will drop back a bit, though still be near-normal for early May, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy. Another low pressure system will slide through KELOLAND, with another shot at thunderstorms, mostly in northern and western South Dakota. Ahead of the incoming front, Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND should warm into the 80s, while clouds and changing winds will keep the rest of KELOLAND in the 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday looks like a quiet day, as incoming high pressure dampens down the winds and clears out the skies. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures should warm back up on Wednesday and Thursday, in the upper 70s or even 80s East River. That heating will also boost our chances for thunderstorms those two days.

Friday should be breezy with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It looks like temperatures will cool back to normal during the weekend of May 14-15.