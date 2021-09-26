Feels Like Summer Again; Dry into Tuesday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, September 26

High pressure will continue to assert its influence, with a strong ridge bringing the heat in a figurative and literal manner.

More sunshine is on the way for the day, with temperatures continuing to climb higher up the thermometer. Highs reach the 80s East River, with some 90s popping up to the west.

Clear skies stick around through the night, but just like Saturday night we’ll have a seasonable night on the way. Overnight lows fall into the 50s across the region.

That same upper-level ridge will continue to build and keep well above average temperatures in place as we start the new work and school week. Highs hold steady in the upper 80s to low 90s…except in the NE corner of the region, where low 80s are possible.

Summer-like temperatures won’t go quietly, with yet another midsummer kind of day on Tuesday. Highs hold in the 80s to low 90s for a third day in a row, but there may finally be some change on the way.

We’ll introduce the chance for some rain by Wednesday, though the chances are confined mainly to West River locations at first before migrating eastward later that evening and into the night.

More rain is on the way on for Thursday, though chances here are mainly confined to East River locations.

Temperatures gradually fall back into the 70s by the last day of the month.

We’ll kick off the new month on a damp and seasonable note with rain chances lingering into the weekend…especially East River. Temperatures hold in the 70s, though this will still technically be above average for this time of year.