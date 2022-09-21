SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After record breaking heat yesterday our temperatures today are below average. High temperatures for our Wednesday only in the 60s to near 70 after Sioux Falls broke a century old high temperature record yesterday. The old record was 93° in 1910 and the airport recorded 95° yesterday. Several other high temperature records were broken yesterday in northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota as well.

2 PM

Overnight lows will be in the 40s with the north and northeast parts of our region in the 30s. There could be some frost in the morning where we have those cooler overnight temperatures. Clouds will linger in central and western South Dakota and winds will remain light for KELOLAND.

Frost Advisory in the overnight hours for Corson, Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, Marshall, McPherson, and Walworth counties until 10:00 AM CDT. Overnight lows are going to drop into the mid 30s. This could harm outdoor plants.

Thursday will remain below average with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow will be filled with clouds and a stronger wind for most of KELOLAND. A lingering chance of showers in the central and western parts of South Dakota throughout the day on Thursday with dry skies in the east.

More fall like temperatures will stay around for a few more days with highs in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s which is more seasonable. High temperatures in the 70s through the weekend and into the first half of next week. A chance of showers in central and western South Dakota on Thursday and eastern KELOLAND on Friday. We will have more windy conditions with these shower chances. And for the second half of the weekend. Dry skies for the rest of the 7 day after Friday’s rain chances.