We were able to squeeze in one more hot day the further south and east you went today, with record challenging temperatures in a few locations. Further north and west, however, we’ve seen the beginning of a change that will take hold for the second half of the week.

As winds turn to the northwest, it’ll help usher in a more refreshing air mass overnight…especially where we got one last hurrah for midsummer heat.

With those breezy conditions, we’ll see lows fall into the 50s in many areas, with a few 40s out west.

Cooler temperatures arrive for everyone on the final full day of summer. Wednesday will feature a sharp change on the thermometer along with a breezy northwest wind. A few sprinkles may be possible at times, but chances are low for rain overall.

Daytime highs may not escape the 60s in many areas, which is 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

East River locations stay dry by day on Thursday, while chances for rain begin to move into the picture for our West River locations. Everyone, however, gets in on a cool start to the fall season…which begins at 8:04 pm CDT. Highs remain in the 60s.

70s come back into the picture on Friday, but it’ll come with a good chance for rain across much of central and eastern KELOLAND.

After Friday’s chance for rain, that’s just about it for moisture for the rest of the extended outlook. We’ll remain dry through the start of next week, with temperatures holding near to just a bit above average for late September.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, odds for near to above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.