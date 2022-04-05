A cold front is sweeping through KELOLAND, bringing very strong northwest winds along with it. We’ve already had wind gusts over 60 mph in eastern KELOLAND. Cloud cover is also increasing from west to east, with a few embedded light rain showers. Nevertheless, temperatures are not too far from normal for early April.

2 PM

Tonight will be cloudy, with more light rain showers. But the winds will be very strong, from the west or northwest. Extreme winds will blow in western South Dakota, with gusts to 60 mph or more. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy again with more rain showers, but only a few tenths of an inch. The winds will be fierce. Northwest winds will average 30-50 mph with higher gusts, especially in central and western South Dakota. Rapid City could have wind gusts well over 60 mph, and a bit of snow could mix with the light rain showers. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be extremely windy again, with NW winds gusting over 50 mph. There could also be a light mix of rain and snow, but not very much of either because the air will be pretty dry. Some travel difficulties may result. With mostly cloudy skies, highs will only be in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will break up on Friday, and the winds will diminish as well – though it will still be breezy. It will be a mostly sunny day, with the mid 40s East River and the low 50s West River.

The start of the weekend looks dry and warmer. Saturday will be mostly sunny with the mid 50s East River and the mid 60s to the west. Sunday will be partly cloudy and even warmer, with the upper 50s to around 60. There could be some Sunday showers, but they should be light.

The next system starts to impact us late on Monday, after mild daytime temps in the upper 50s East River. This wet system will bring increasing chances of rainfall from west to east on Tuesday (snow mix in the west). Potentially significant rain or snow is possible from Tuesday to Thursday of next week. On paper, it is the kind of wet spring system we need to take a dent out of our ongoing drought problems.