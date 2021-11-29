Extremely warm week, more records may fall: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 29

Record and near-record temperatures will be recorded in KELOLAND this week through Thursday. That’s what happens when you have bare ground with no snow in late November and early December. Sioux Falls, for example, has usually received six inches of snow by now. So we will just be watching the thermometer to see just how hot we can get.

Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Huron, and Sioux City have all set records today.

2 pm

Tonight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as a weak cold front drops down from the north. There could be some light showers in the west, as a light breeze blows from the northwest. Overnight temperatures will be quite mild, in the low 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, and eastern KELOLAND could get some sprinkles (few hundredths of an inch) in the morning. With a light NW breeze that will turn to the south, highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s – ten degrees or more above normal.

Wednesday, the first day of December, looks like it will be the warmest day of the week. We’ll have record or near-record highs, in the upper 50s to mid 60s, despite abundant cloud cover as the warm front moves through from west to east.

Thursday will also be very warm, though perhaps a couple degrees cooler than Wednesday. Friday will still be ten degrees above normal, though it will be breezy as a cold front brings in cooler air.

The weekend looks closer to normal – especially Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s East River to the mid 40s in the west. Sunday will be a little warmer, in the upper 30s to the mid 40s, as a low pressure system comes through. The air will be quite dry, though a few flurries will be possible West River.

Significant differences in the forecast models give us a lot of uncertainty for Monday. We could be anywhere from a cloudy day to an inch or two of snow. Stay tuned for that. Right now we’ll plan on an inch of snow East River, and a couple in the west.

As far as meaningful snow, we just don’t see much optimism for significant snowflakes for the next couple weeks. It does look like temperatures will be closer to normal through mid-December.