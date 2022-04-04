Extreme winds will be the weather headline this week, and those extreme winds will combine with dry ground to create hazardous conditions in case any wildfires get going. We also have some rain in the forecast this week, but not enough to make much difference for our ongoing drought.

Sunshine dominates today, after morning fog burned off. Temperatures are near-normal for early April.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see the southerly winds pick up speed during the overnight hours. You’ll probably hear the howl while you sleep, with south winds 20-35 mph in eastern KELOLAND, and even stronger in the west. Overnight temperatures will be quite mild, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and there could be some rain showers but they’ll be quite light, a few tenths of an inch tops. Temperatures will be mild, in the mid 50s. But the big story will be the west winds, 20-40 mph. They’ll turn to the northwest during the day with the passage of a cold front.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, and there could be some light rain showers, but only a few tenths of an inch. The winds will be fierce. Northwest winds will average 25-45 mph with higher gusts, especially in central and western South Dakota. Rapid City could have wind gusts well over 60 mph, and a bit of snow could mix with the light rain showers. After high temperatures in the morning, cloudy afternoon highs will only be in the 40s.

Thursday will be extremely windy again, with NW winds gusting over 50 mph. There could also be a light mix of rain and snow, but not very much of either because the air will be pretty dry. With mostly cloudy skies, highs will only be in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will break up on Friday, and the winds will diminish as well, though it will still be breezy. It will be a partly to mostly sunny day, with the mid 40s East River and the low 50s West River.

The weekend looks dry and warmer. Saturday will be mostly sunny with the mid 50s East River and the upper 60s to the west. Sunday will be partly cloudy and even warmer, with widespread 60s. There could be some Sunday showers in Rapid City and the west.

The next system starts to impact us late on Monday, after mild daytime temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s. This system will be much wetter than anything we see this week, with a good chance of rain and snow Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, April 12-14.