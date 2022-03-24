Skies have turned partly sunny in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, as a band of clouds is coming through western and central South Dakota, where winds are gusting over 30 mph and temperatures are warmer.

2 pm

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, with northwest winds continuing to blow. The winds will help keep the air stirred up and temperatures in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and very windy. Northwest winds of 20-50 mph will be possible in southern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls. A Fire Weather Watch is in posted, because any open flames would be worrisome with the strong winds and dry ground. Temperatures will also be a little warmer than normal, in the low 50s.

Winds will diminish for the final weekend of March. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will remain dry. With a north breeze on Saturday, we’ll be in the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and the east, and around 50 in western South Dakota.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and a few degrees cooler, in the upper 30s to low 40s East River.

On Monday, we’ll be partly cloudy and dry and breezy, with the low 50s East River. But western and central South Dakota will start to see the impact of an incoming low pressure system. There could be some light rain showers in western South Dakota.

The brunt of the incoming system will impact the region on Tuesday, with a breezy day and a mix of rain and snow. There will probably be more rain than snow because temperatures will remain mild, in the upper 40s to low 50s with a brisk wind.

The system should move away on Wednesday, taking brisk northerly winds with it. There could be a lingering snow mix in the morning, then highs during the day mostly in the 40s. Temperatures look like they’ll warm back near normal for the first weekend of April.