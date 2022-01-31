Our run of dry days continues, and there is no change in that for at least a week. But there is going to be an extreme change in weather between today and tomorrow. Today we’re enjoying much above normal temperatures. Tonight it will turn extremely windy. Tomorrow it will be sharply colder, with temperatures falling from morning to night.

Fire concerns are high today, because the ground is bare and afternoon temperatures are so warm. Temperatures are warmest toward central South Dakota.

2 PM

Tonight the winds will be very strong, howling while you sleep. Advisories and high wind warnings are posted.

With those strong winds, skies will be clear to partly cloudy. There may be some sprinkles or flurries in Aberdeen and northern South Dakota, spilling down from a system that will bring snow through North Dakota.

Northwest winds will remain strong through tomorrow morning, and then diminish during the day. It will be partly cloudy, with temperatures steady or falling from early morning highs, through the 20s.

Wednesday morning will be cold. We’ll be below zero in the morning. Then with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will only be in the low teens. Aberdeen and Watertown probably won’t get out of single digits.

Thursday will be even colder, with subzero morning temperatures in all but a few locations. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day, but we’ll only see the low teens in eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will start to warm, in the 20s.

Friday will be mostly sunny as we start to break out of the cold spell, in the teens and 20s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy and much warmer. We expect 40s across KELOLAND as warmer air returns to the region. Sunday will be partly cloudy and not-as-warm, though still above average in the 20s in the north and 30s to 40s in southern KELOLAND.

Warm, dry weather looks to continue through the first half of next week. After that, it looks like we will turn a bit cooler through Valentines’ Day.