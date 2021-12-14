Extreme winds by tomorrow night: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, December 14

It is a partly sunny day across KELOLAND, with some snow melting with above-average temperatures, warmest in areas where there is less snow than more. Enjoy the rest of the day, because a windy system with rain and some snow is coming tomorrow.

Tonight we expect fog to form in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND and other places where the snowmelt will allow moisture to pool. A south wind will keep things mild, in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow we may get a limited sunshine in the morning, perhaps depending on whether fog remains in SE KELOLAND. But for everyone clouds will increase during the day as a system moves in from the west. Ahead of that system, it will be very warm and windy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with a brisk south wind and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, but with a quarter to half inch of rain from the afternoon hours on. For Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City, a front will switch winds to the north and northwest and they will be strong. Colder air will come in as well, with highs only in the low to mid 40s. There will also be rain mixing with snow in NE South Dakota, and light snow in the western and central South Dakota. We do not expect heavy snow – only an inch or a little more, but winds may cause problems with that snow.

There is a high wind warning posted for much of KELOLAND tomorrow afternoon through the evening. Winds will gust over 50 mph from a northerly direction. The strongest winds will be tomorrow evening.

There is also a winter weather advisory, starting at noon in central South Dakota and northeast South Dakota for the evening and night. We expect that wintry mix of rain, changing to an inch or two of snow as temperatures cool Wednesday night. But due to the mix of rain and snow, freezing temperatures Wednesday night could cause icy conditions lasting into Thursday morning. Strong winds will help to ice over bridge decks.

Interestingly, due to the strong winds and chance of rain, there is a marginal risk of a severe thunderstorm along and east of I-29!

Thursday will be sunny, but a lingering westerly breeze will keep things cool. Thursday highs will only be in the low to mid 30s despite sunshine.

Friday will be partly cloudy, and there could be some light snow showers in northern and western South Dakota with a reinforcing shot of cold air. Friday will be in the low 30s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, but only in the 20s in the north and west with the cold front.

Saturday will be even colder. Morning lows will be in the single digits for many of us, and with partly to mostly sunny skies we will only be in the teens to low 20s East River, and around 30 in the west.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and somewhat breezy. Temperatures will be near-normal, in the low 30s.

We have another chance at snow showers – light – on Monday, as we cool back to the low to mid 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer.

Christmas is ten days away, and here’s what the forecast models are suggesting: Low to mid 30s – near normal for the holiday. Right now there are no major systems showing up in the computer models, but as we always say this far out, stay tuned!