Good morning! Brutal cold and ground blizzard conditions will be bearing down on parts of KELOLAND as we start the weekend. First, snow has been falling overnight in much of southern and southeastern KELOLAND. The video below is from our Luverne LIVE Cam.

Streets in Sioux Falls are snow packed and slippery with more light to moderate snow on the way this morning.

The can see the radar trends on the map below. Another 1 to 2″ may fall in Sioux Falls area.

There’s more snow to our south and east.

The storm total forecast keeps the heaviest numbers south and east of Sioux Falls through tonight and tomorrow.

The blizzard warning covers southeastern KELOLAND, starting late this evening. Ground blizzard and white-out conditions will be common tomorrow.

Travel will become dangerous in rural areas as extreme wind chills develop through the day on Saturday.

Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast. The snow will diminish into the afternoon, but a second shot of light snow may arrive later today and tonight with the next polar front. This will be the front that sends temperatures and wind chills into the frigid zone.

The map below shows the forecast for wind chills the next few days. The numbers will drop into the minus 40s at times into early next next week. Prepare for a long stretch of bitter cold.

The wind forecast won’t help matters. Wind gusts over 40mph should be common tomorrow in areas shaded in orange and red on the map below. Wind gusts will stay strong in Sioux Falls into Sunday morning, creating more blowing and drifting snow. Please avoid travel if at all possible in the blizzard warning areas through tomorrow.

Here are the details of the forecast.