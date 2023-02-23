SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow may be over but the wind is still blowing. We have dangerous wind chills for the next couple days. This afternoon the wind chills are minus teens and 20s across KELOLAND. These will drop the next couple days.

2 PM

There are Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings in place through late tomorrow morning. We could see these wind chills nearing minus 30 to 35.

Overnight tonight we will get rid of the wind, but the cold air continues. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s below zero. There will be a few clouds that trap the cold air near the surface.

Friday will be another cold day. Highs will struggle to get above zero in northern and eastern KELOLAND. Southwestern South Dakota will reach the teens, and even a few 20s possible. Winds will remain light for the last day of the work week.

Saturday will be slightly warmer. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND. 30s and low 40s are expected in western South Dakota to start the weekend.

The 7 day forecast is mostly quiet as we enter March. Temperatures will be back to near normal with 30s in eastern KELOLAND and 40s to the west. Monday does feature a chance of rain and snow. Amounts will be light with this system. There will be better chance for rain in southeastern KELOLAND with a better chance of snow in northeastern KELOLAND. The middle of the week is quiet for the first couple days in March.