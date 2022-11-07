Our stretch of warm weather will last for the next couple of days, but get ready for much colder air and snow at the end of the week.

Today will be warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. Not as windy with winds….

We’ll have an increasing chance for rain as we go through the day tomorrow and we’ll continue that chance through at least Thursday.

In the meantime, temperatures will remain above average through midweek, but we’ll have a BIG temperature difference starting on Thursday. Thursday’s high can range from the 20s in northern KLEOLAND to the 50s and 60s in extreme southeast South Dakota. A temp difference like that, along with moisture, and a low pressure system equals a good chance for stormy weather…

And that’s what we’ll have, an old fashioned November storm in KLEOLAND to bring showers and thunderstorms in south/southeast KELOLAND to blizzard conditions in northern South Dakota.

The Storm Prediction Center even has a day 4 outlook for severe weather in Iowa and southwestern Minnesota.

At the same time, central and northern KELOLAND will have heavy snow and strong northwest winds. With gusts of 40 mph or more, expect blizzard conditions in central and northern KELOLAND on Thursday.

The odds of 6 inches or more of snow looking likely in northern KELOLAND. Some models are even predicting over a foot in and around Mobridge. Stay tuned…

Then, in comes the cold,…highs this weekend will be much colder than last weekend as highs only make the teens and 20s! Welcome to winter… ?