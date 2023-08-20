Beyond a few showers in the morning in a few areas, much of the day has been pretty quiet and mainly seasonable. Get ready, though…there’s a lot of heat on the way.

Until then, breezy conditions will carry us into the night, where we’ll also have partly clear skies to enjoy. It won’t be completely comfortable…but it’ll be nice compared to what’s on the way. Lows fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Monday begins a multi-day stretch of intense heat that we’ve been watching for several days now. An excessive heat warning is in effect for southeastern portions of KELOLAND beginning Monday afternoon and lasting until Wednesday night. A heat advisory is in place in orange as far north as Redfield and west along I-90 to Jones County.

Heat indices may reach and exceed 110 degrees at times during this three day stretch. If you absolutely must be out and about at any time, PLEASE take all necessary precautions. Take frequent breaks in a cool location, stay hydrated, and don’t overdo it. Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and know what to do if you or someone else falls ill.

Highs on Monday may reach and exceed 100 degrees to the south and east, with highs near 90 closer to the SD/ND border.

Tuesday and Wednesday, as mentioned earlier, continue the trend of dangerous heat in several portions of KELOLAND. Highs on Tuesday will once again rise into the 90s and low triple digits with dangerous heat index values.

All the while, we remain mainly dry with no real chance for rain in sight through Wednesday.

By Thursday, we do get a few changes in place. Temperatures ease off at least a little bit, with more improvement being seen by Friday and into the weekend as the fever truly breaks by that point.

Along the way, we do get some spotty rain chances to come back into the picture. It isn’t anything widespread, but it’s something all the same. Right now, Thursday and Friday hold the best overall chances.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for near to above average temperatures are favored as we head into the end of the month.