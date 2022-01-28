It was another cold morning. Sioux Falls made it down to 0, while Aberdeen got to -12 and Watertown -13. Now, with partly to mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze, we’ve recovered to near- or even above-normal temperatures for late January.

Tonight won’t be as cold, with a light south or southwest breeze. Lows will be in the teens in the east and low 20s in the west. There will also be patches of clouds passing through, helping to hold in our heat.

We continue with mild weather tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy, though we will also have a brisk northwesterly breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, while western South Dakota will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday will be a little cooler behind the passage of a weak front – though still a little above-normal for the end of January – in the mid to upper 30s East River. Western South Dakota will reach the 40s to low 50s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy

Monday will also remain very mild, in the 40s with increasing clouds ahead of an incoming snow system.

Tuesday (February 1) will be partly cloudy and breezy. Chances for snowfall look like they’ll arrive a little later, for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Those brisk winds will cause temperatures to fall during the afternoon, through the 30s. The best chance of snowfall is centered on western South Dakota, with amounts still to be determined.

If there is snow in eastern KELOLAND, it looks like that will occur on Wednesday, and it looks like under an inch – unless there is a change in the current projected forecast track. One thing that is more certain is that Wednesday will be much colder. Ground Hog’s Day highs will only be in the single digits to the teens, after what look like a subzero morning.

Thursday looks very cold, especially in the morning when much of KELOLAND will drop below zero. Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy, with below average teens East River to the low 20s in the west.

We’ll have another chance of snowfall on Friday, though we are far from any forecast model agreement on that. Temperatures will warm a bit from Thursday’s levels, in the teens in the north and 20s in the south.

It still looks like we’ll warm back up for the first weekend of February.