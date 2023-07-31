Much of the day has been generally quiet and seasonable, but as we get ready to start the month of August, we do get a few changes to come along.

One thing that doesn’t change is the chance to see some unsettled weather West River as we head into the night.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place for the western third of South Dakota as we head into the night. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that is able to pop up.

Overnight lows only fall into the mid to upper 60s, with a few low 60s near and east of I-29.

With more warmth and moisture in place for Tuesday, we’ll have another chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms roll through the area on both sides of the river. While not everyone will see something, it’ll be a case where you keep this in mind with any outdoor plans.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place near and north of US Highway 12 for Tuesday. Wind and hail are the main concerns once again.

Highs hold in the mid/upper 80s to the east, with upper 80s/low 90s out west.

Wednesday is mainly quiet with a decent amount of sunshine to enjoy. It will, however, be rather warm if not hot. Highs climb into the upper 80s to low/mid 90s

Chances for showers and thunderstorms build back quickly, with Thursday holding a chance West River and Friday featuring an opportunity for storms on both sides of the Missouri River. Some showers and storms may also linger into Saturday.

Once this frontal boundary passes through the region, we’ll watch as temperatures back off to near/below average ranges. In fact, odds for near to below average temperatures are favored into the middle of August.