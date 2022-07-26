Skies are partly cloudy in western and central South Dakota, with thicker clouds along both sides of I-29 – including Sioux Falls. Those clouds have helped keep temperatures near or below-normal, with a westerly breeze. A cool front is sweeping through eastern South Dakota, and it is sparking a few showers and thundershowers.

2 PM

There could be some thunderstorms, spotty thunderstorms, around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND during the dinnertime and evening period. Pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible, though they will be few and far between. Then the front will move out of KELOLAND, leaving mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll be cool and pleasant behind the front, with mostly sunny skies and a westerly breeze. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, near normal for this time of year.

We’ve dropped showers from the forecast on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with a northwesterly breeze that holds temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with the upper 70s to around 80 East River, and a few degrees warmer in the west.

The weekend will start dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny as warmer air returns. We’ll reach the upper 80s to low 90s across KELOLAND, with the hottest temperatures in central South Dakota.

There will be slight chance of moisture starved thundershower on Sunday – mainly Sunday morning – as it turns hot. Highs will be around 90 East River and the mid 90s in central South Dakota.

Monday will also be mostly sunny as hot air continues to grip KELOLAND. Highs will be above-average in the low 90s East River, and near-triple digits for the first day of August.

In fact, the entire first week of August looks very hot and mostly dry. Sioux Falls will feel a lot of 90 degree days. We’ll have to deal with the intensifying drought for some time.