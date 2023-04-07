SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re curious as to where the thicker snow cover is, you can find it where the temperatures are colder, or in the blue. This afternoon temperatures are in the 30s, 40s, and 50s, with a couple 60s. Winds are staying light in KELOLAND for the day. Everyone has bright sunshine as we head through the afternoon.

2 PM

There is a Red Flag Warning in Nebraska and Iowa. This just means that the air is dry and the winds are strong enough that IF a fire gets started it can travel fast. This warning lasts through this evening.

Tomorrow will be even warmer than today. Highs will reach 40s in the northeast, 50s, 60s, and even a couple 70s in the rest of KELOLAND. It will be breezy in southeastern KELOLAND. It will be partly to mostly sunny for your Saturday.

We are watching a chance of rain showers coming in southeastern KELOLAND on Sunday morning. Yankton, Sioux Falls, and Brookings will be in the path. These showers should move out by early afternoon.

For the rest of KELOLAND, Sunday will be mostly quiet. Temperatures will be much like Saturday. Highs will be in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Winds will be light for Easter Sunday. Sunday will have a few more clouds especially in southeastern KELOLAND due to the rain showers.

The 7 day forecast is mostly quiet and much warmer than we’ve seen. These temperatures have not been around since November. By the middle of next week we could have upper 70s in KELOLAND, other than the northeast. We are watching the next chance of rain coming into KELOLAND on Thursday.