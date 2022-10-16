It is a dry and breezy day across KELOLLAND, with a chilly cold air mass coming down on us from the north. Temperatures remain cooler than normal for this time of year, and it will be getting even colder Monday and Tuesday to start the workweek.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies as the winds become north, which is a perfect recipe for a cold night and early morning. We look for lows to be in the low 20s, which is about fifteen degrees below a normal overnight temperature this time of year.

Tomorrow will also be clear, and it will become a little breezy as well. A North wind will keep us much below normal, with highs in the low to mid 40s East River and the low 50s in the west. Winds will die down around sunset, which insures another cold night.

Tuesday will start with the coldest morning of the week, with a clear sky and freezing temperatures in the upper teens. During the day we’ll have a gentle north breeze along with sunny skies. But we just won’t warm up. We expect highs in the low to mid 40s East River again, while the western edge of South Dakota makes it into the low 50s.

The forecast remains dry for the rest of the workweek, though temperatures will gradually be warming. We’ll get back into the 60s for the end of the week. And we’ll be even warmer for the weekend.

Breezy conditions will return as we warm up on Saturday. We’re expecting to get to the mid 70s with a brisk wind. Sunday will also be breezy, but with a cooler air mass moving through we could see a few sprinkles (unfortunately, only sprinkles) as temperatures drop back into the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like we’re in for another cooldown, especially the second half of the week when our highs will only be in the low to mid 50s in eastern KELOLAND. Right now it looks like that cooler air will remain through Halloween.