Temperatures will soar today in KELOLAND as the lack of snow allows temperatures to reach the 50s for many later today.

We even hit 60 yesterday in Valentine and we’ll try to beat that today. Sioux Falls will be at least 20 degrees warmer than yesterday.

The hourly temperatures will quickly climb into the 40s and 50s early this afternoon. Note a bit of light rain or snow in northwest SD this evening, but the big story will be the wind increasing as the next arctic front moves through. There will be snow developing in the Black Hills late tomorrow night into Wednesday and some accumulations are possible.

Strong NW winds will be developing across western SD late this afternoon and that wind will overspread much of KELOLAND tonight and tomorrow morning. We expect less wind tomorrow night into Wednesday as colder temperatures take over much of KELOLAND.

Cold air will invade much of the nation this week, but you will notice the return of milder temperatures from the northwest this weekend for KELOLAND. Our lack of snow cover for much of KELOLAND will aid the next surge of warmer weather this weekend.

The 10 day snow forecast shows the storm later this week taking a track well to our south. As long as we skip out on big snow, we’ll likely rebound back to above normal temperatures this weekend.

Enjoy the mild temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s for many areas.

The wind will increase tonight as temperatures drop through the teens and 20s.

Stronger winds tomorrow, mainly in the morning, will really add an extra chill to the air during the day.

After a chilly forecast for the middle of the week, highs by the weekend should easily return to the 40s.