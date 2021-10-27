East River Rain Today, Much Colder Next Week: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 27th

Good morning! Rain is expanding in eastern KELOLAND this morning. We expect widespread showers during the day in Sioux Falls.

Futurecast shows the progression of the rain to the east during the day. Stronger NW winds will develop tomorrow behind the system.

Over 1″ of rain is expected across extreme eastern SD into MN and NW IA.

Temperatures will be near normal to start the weekend, but a large surge of colder weather is in the forecast next week. We may see some snow with this pattern as well.

Highs will stay in the 50s for much of KELOLAND today with southeast winds in Sioux Falls and northwest winds across much of western, central, and northeastern SD.

Tonight will be cool as clouds clear from west to east.

Stronger NW winds will be common tomorrow with highs once again in the 50s but with dry skies.

We expect less wind and nice autumn weather on Friday. Highs will begin to fall on Halloween and much colder weather is likely at the end of the 7 day forecast.