Some areas of much-needed rain have been observed in a few areas, including the SE corner of South Dakota and the Black Hills.

Rain develops a bit more as we head into the evening and into the night. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out as well, especially to the west, but it’ll still be rain all the same.

A “Marginal” risk for severe weather is in place for portions of western and southwestern South Dakota. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s across the board.

The new work week kicks off with soggy weather in the cards for us. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible across the region, which will be a very welcome sight for those of us who are in severe and extreme drought conditions.

Another “Marginal” risk for severe weather is in place. This time, its for our West River communities. Gusty winds are the main concern here.

Highs take a step backward across KELOLAND, with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s for much of the region.

A few showers are possible here and there on Tuesday and Wednesday, but chances are on the lower side of the scale…so no wash-outs are expected.

Monday remains the best chance to see rain…not just in the first half of the work week, but for the entirety of the extended outlook.

We’ll close the work week on a pretty pleasant and generally seasonable note with high pressure coming into the picture. A few showers may be possible on Thursday and Friday in the northeastern and southeastern portions of the region respectively.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out.