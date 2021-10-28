Drying Out Today, Much Colder Next Week: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, October 28th

The rain from yesterday is moving away into Minnesota and Iowa this morning. Stronger NW winds will be common today with highs returning to the 50s.

Rain totals over 1″ fell along and east of I-29. It has turned out to be a very wet October compared to normal for several areas of KELOLAND.

Northwest winds will be strongest this afternoon on Futurecast. We expect less wind tomorrow, but another front will increase NW winds starting in western KELOLAND Saturday afternoon.

Futurecast shows that drier weather trends the next couple of days. We should see widespread 50s for highs, near normal for this time of year.

The pattern ahead next week looks colder and it may snow a bit, although we don’t expect any major snow with the change in weather.

Look for highs in the mid to upper 50s today for much of KELOLAND.

Tonight should be mainly clear with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the 7 day forecast for much of KELOLAND. We see highs in the upper 60s for Rapid City.

You can clearly see the cooler weather trend next week with highs in the 40s by Sunday and Monday. That 36 on Wednesday will really feel cold!