Mostly dry skies this weekend ahead of a storm system for Monday and Tuesday.

Winter Storm Watches are already posted for Monday and Tuesday.

There are areas of fog in central and eastern KELOLAND this morning. The fog will slowly go away, but some reduced visibility will last into the early afternoon.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Winds will average around 5 to 15 mph.

The New Year will be much like the day before. Areas of fog during the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

We continue to watch the storm system for early next week. As low pressure moves into the central plains, a lot of moisture will be wrapped up in the system and deposit it in the central and northern plains. Expect increasing chances for snow on Monday for the southern half of KELOLAND.

As the system moves into Iowa and Minnesota Monday night, heavy snow will setup in south central and southeast KELOLAND.

BUT, before this happens, periods of freezing rain will be possible in southeast South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

The window we’re looking at for heavy snow is Monday night into Tuesday morning from south central South Dakota to southeast KELOLAND.

In fact, the odds of receiving 6 inches or more of snow is increasing!

And there’s the wind. Strong north winds are expected by Tuesday afternoon with gusts over 40 mph. IF this happens, expect blizzard conditions by Tuesday afternoon. Pay attention to the changing weather conditions early next week and forecasts as this system gets closer.