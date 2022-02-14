Good morning! A chilly north wind will keep us cool today across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures have been falling the past couple of hours in the Sioux Falls area.

It was a mild day in western and southcentral KELOLAND yesterday, but our eastern counties remained chilly. We expect cooler weather today for many, but we should swing the other way tomorrow.

Futurecast remains dry the next couple of days. A few high clouds will pass through, especially with the milder weather tomorrow.

Winds will be stronger tonight and tomorrow from the southeast. You can see that trend on Futurecast below.

Our long-range forecast shows changes for next week. Notice the cooling trend across the west. We’ll continue to watch the impact here, but we could see much colder air moving toward KELOLAND the middle of next week.

Highs today will range from 10 at Sisseton, to 52 in Pine Ridge.

Dry skies will continue tonight with lows in the teens and 20s.

Tomorrow looks warmer for most areas. We could see a few 60s in southcentral KELOLAND in the afternoon.

The 7 day forecast is up and down the next few days. Friday looks like a milder day and the weekend doesn’t look too bad either. We’ll keep watch for the cold stirring to our north next week.