SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory posted through midnight tonight in the portions of northeastern KELOLAND in North Dakota and Minnesota. There will be visibility of less than a half mile. More areas could see fog overnight and be added to the advisory.

Due to the thick cloud cover much of KELOLAND stayed cool throughout the day. Some of the highest temperatures since midnight in central and eastern KELOLAND were at or just slightly above normal. Western South Dakota had sunshine so they warmed up nicely. We had very light rain and snow showers this morning in eastern KELOLAND.

For tonight we will have partly cloudy skies. We could have fog starting tonight and into the morning. Winds will stay light. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s across KELOLAND.

For your Sunday, we will have a few clouds moving through the area. High temperatures will jump back into the 40s across KELOLAND. Winds will be out of the northwest. They will be strongest in western South Dakota during the day. The strong winds will move into central and eastern KELOLAND overnight Sunday into Monday.

There will be more sunshine on Monday. Due to the strong northwest winds overnight, Monday will be cooler in eastern KELOLAND. The high temperatures will be closer to normal, in the low 30s. Central KELOLAND will be about the same as Sunday in the 40s, and western South Dakota will be warm in the low 50s. Winds will stay mostly light for the day but pick up overnight into Tuesday morning.

The 7 day forecast remains mostly dry. We could see a few light rain showers on Friday in eastern KELOLAND. Our high temperatures will be 10 to 20° above normal as we head into the first day of winter.