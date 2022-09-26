Mild weather continues across KELOLAND as highs reached the 70s yesterday across most of the region. We expect similar temperatures today with less wind on average.

The weather patterns continue to feature dry weather and the numbers are falling on the 30day rain trend map. This will contribute to high fire danger on warmer and windier days ahead later this week.

A closer look at our Futurecast forecast shows highs in the 70s today for much of KELOLAND. We expect a cold front to bring cooler weather on Tuesday, with 60s for highs in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. There could be a little patchy frost in parts of western MN by Wednesday morning.

The rain forecast the next 10 days is still low, but we expect a system to pull out of the Rockies starting this weekend. We’ll keep watching that toward the end of the 7 day forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.