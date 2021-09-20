Dry weather through the end of the month: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, September 20

Showers and thunderstorms rolled across KELOLAND overnight and today, and it was probably the only rain we’ll get for a week or more. Many locations – especially in SE KELOLAND – got rainfall, but amounts varied greatly. Sioux Falls airport recorded 1.2”, while Luverne, MN got just under 2”.

As of 2 pm

Temperatures have remained much below normal today, many places in the 60s with a northerly breeze.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll clear out the skies, becoming clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny across the region, but it will still be cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70, with a northwest breeze for the final day of summer.

Wednesday is the autumnal equinox, meaning equal amounts of sun and darkness. Fall officially begins at 2:20 CDT. It will also be a sunny day, and we will warm a little, to the low 70s east River and the upper 70s West River.

Clouds will be a little more abundant on Thursday, but it will also be a few degrees warmer, in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll remain in the upper 60s to low 70s on Friday, with a partly cloudy sky. It will also be a breezy day, with a northerly breeze bringing another shot of cool air.

Saturday morning will be cool, almost to the point of chilly. We’ll be in the low 40s for morning lows. But with a mostly sunny sky, we’ll recover to the low 70s East and upper 70s West during the afternoon. Sunday will also be mostly sunny, and it will be warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 70s east to the mid 80s in the west.

The dry weather will continue next week. Temperatures look like they’ll also remain near-normal, the mid 70s East River, for the last few days of September and the first few days of October.