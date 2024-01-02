The short-term forecast remains quiet across much of KELOLAND. You can see they have been busy again making snow over at Great Bear. Snow will not be part of the forecast for at least a few more days.

The hour-by-hour forecast shows highs in the 30s today in much of the region, with a few 40s again in the far west. We do expect some cooling tomorrow as we watch the cloud cover. Temperatures will still be close to seasonable normals for this time of year.

The forecast on Futurecast shows a storm system to our southwest Thursday and Friday. While most of the moisture with that storm will stay south, it’s possible we may see some snow chances in KELOLAND on Friday. A larger system will move in from the west by early next week. The main storm track continues to be to our south, but there is still plenty of time to watch the details. The amount of phasing of cold air with this system will determine strength of the storm, but this system appears to moving along and not stalled like the one over Christmas. The pattern will also tend to turn colder after day 7, but the brutal cold will remain perched just to our north. It will prove interesting to watch January 10th through the 20th to see how much of that cold dives south and how the storm tracks change as a result.

By the way, the 6-10 day forecast for precipitation is still above normal for much of the country.

Here are the details of the forecast.