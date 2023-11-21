A cold front has moved across KELOLAND with cooler and windy weather ahead for parts of the region today.

Highs yesterday reached the 50s for much of KELOLAND.

Futurecast illustrates the cooler weather today across eastern KELOLAND. However, the numbers are looking milder tomorrow with 50s and few 60s in southern areas. A stronger cold front is still expected to bring colder weather for Thanksgiving. Snow chances will also be going up for the Black Hills Thursday into Friday.

We’ll be watching that snow chance along the front range of the Rockies as we head into the weekend. Eventually that snow chance will move east and could affect parts of KELOLAND this weekend. At this point, this system does not look strong, but we’ll continue to watch for any changes to the forecast.

You can see most of the snow will fall to our west and south the next few days.

While temperatures will return to below normal levels, we’ll avoid any true arctic air for now.

Here are the details of the forecast.