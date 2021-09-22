Dry Weather Days Ahead- Storm Center Update: Wednesday AM, September 22nd

Good morning! We enjoyed very pleasant fall-like weather yesterday and more is on the way. Highs reached 69 in Sioux Falls.

We have little rain in the 7 day forecast, a big change over the trends the past 30 days. KELOLAND has been one of the wettest areas of the nation since mid August.

Futurecast hints at another change in the weather starting late tomorrow into Friday as a cold front moves across KELOLAND. Little rain is expected, but a few sprinkles may arrive on Friday.

Rain chances look low in the 7 day forecast, but we will be be watching some rain entering the picture by early October, coming our way from the southwest. We still have time to watch that pattern in the days ahead.

For today, highs will be in the 70s in most areas with bright, sunny skies.

Tonight will be cool again in the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Warmer numbers will enter in central KELOLAND tomorrow with 80s from Pierre to Winner.

There may be a few sprinkles on Friday with the cooler weather, but much of the 7 day forecast will trend warmer again this weekend into early next week.